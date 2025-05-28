Max Fashion Drops a Tropical Collection Inspired by Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ This Summer

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Max Fashion has unveiled their latest collection - for Kids, Teens & Youth. This exciting new line captures the island spirit and tropical charm, offering fresh and playful styles for fans.

The vibrant collection by Max Fashion, a leading fashion brand known for its trendy and accessible apparel, launched on May 24th at a lively showcase in Megumi, Mumbai. The event featured a fun fashion walk with prominent parenting Influencers and their kids that brought the story's island spirit to life. Actress Bipasha Basu graced the show as the showstopper, emphasizing the collection's stylish appeal. It features whimsical movie-inspired elements, vibrant prints, and a bright summer palette of oranges, breezy blues, refreshing greens, and dreamy pastels.

"We launched our first Disney-themed collection nearly a decade ago, and we have always been inspired by Disney's timeless stories," said Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion. "Taking inspiration from the classics always helps our young consumers connect with the collection in a big way. Our latest 'Lilo & Stitch' - themed collection is a testament to our strong creative collaboration with Disney." "Character-led licensing has inspired standout collections over the years from Max Fashion, who has really leaned into the growing appetite for infusing popular characters into fashion and bringing that creativity and flair to consumers. It also gives us exciting opportunities to team up and engage audiences in bigger, creative and bolder ways," says Priya Nijhara, Director, Disney Consumer Products India.

This collection is now available at 520+ Max stores across India and online at maxfashion.com, ready to add a sprinkle of Disney magic to every wardrobe.

This launch marks Max Fashion's ninth collaboration with Disney Consumer Products India, building on the success of previous popular collections inspired by Disney's The Jungle Book, Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. With each release, Max Fashion has cemented its position as a key player in character-themed collections, consistently delivering sought-after merchandise that resonates with everyone.

About Max Fashion India Max Fashion, known for 'everyday fashion', is the biggest fashion brand across the Middle East and India. Opening its first store in the Middle East in 2004, the brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has a footprint in over 19 countries globally. In India, currently with 520+ stores & presence across 210+ cities, Max is the largest family fashion brand not only in the Middle East but also in India in the shortest span of time. Fashion's brand vision is to "democratize fashion" for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids.

Max Fashion is a true omnichannel brand with an outstanding Online shopping experience through the maxfashion.com website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers. For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.in/in/en/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Pallavi Pandey, Bipasha Basu, Sumit Chandna & Priya Nijhara at the launch of Max Fashion x Disney's 9th collab — a Lilo & Stitch-inspired collection.

