Young Hero: Shravan Singh's Brave Contributions During Operation Sindoor

In a remarkable show of courage and patriotism, ten-year-old Shravan Singh from Tara Wali village played an integral role during the tense Operation Sindoor by ensuring soldiers had access to essential refreshments such as tea and lassi.

Amid the gunfire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani forces, Shravan supported the troops by running errands for them, an act that earned him a special felicitation from Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, the General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division.

In a display of sincere aspirations and dedication, Shravan expressed his desire to join the army when he grows up. His brave acts were unprompted, a testament to his selflessness, as noted proudly by his father. Tara Wali village, where Shravan resides, is merely 2 km from the international border.

(With inputs from agencies.)