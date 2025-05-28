Young Hero: Shravan Singh's Brave Contributions During Operation Sindoor
Ten-year-old Shravan Singh played a vital role during Operation Sindoor by delivering refreshments to soldiers engaged in combat with Pakistani forces. His efforts were recognized by Major General Ranjit Singh Manral. Shravan, from the Ferozepur district, aspires to join the Indian army in the future.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable show of courage and patriotism, ten-year-old Shravan Singh from Tara Wali village played an integral role during the tense Operation Sindoor by ensuring soldiers had access to essential refreshments such as tea and lassi.
Amid the gunfire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani forces, Shravan supported the troops by running errands for them, an act that earned him a special felicitation from Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, the General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division.
In a display of sincere aspirations and dedication, Shravan expressed his desire to join the army when he grows up. His brave acts were unprompted, a testament to his selflessness, as noted proudly by his father. Tara Wali village, where Shravan resides, is merely 2 km from the international border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I have come here to pay homage to your bravery: PM Modi to IAF personnel at Adampur Air Base.
Bravery on Duty: Delhi Traffic Police Thwart Armed Robbery
A Salute to Bravery: Martyrs Honored Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
Nationwide Tiranga Yatra: A Salute to Bravery and Unity
Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrate Indian Army's Bravery in Operation Sindoor