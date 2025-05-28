Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Revitalizes Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Challenges

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leads efforts to revive tourism in the Valley after a recent terror attack. By personally engaging with tourists and stakeholders, Abdullah aims to restore confidence and promote Kashmir as a safe, welcoming destination, highlighting its natural beauty and hospitality.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheads a campaign to rejuvenate tourism in the Valley, recently impacted by a terror attack. In a strategic move, Abdullah convened his council of ministers at a picturesque Baramulla resort, counteracting fears and fostering hope among stakeholders.

A follow-up meeting at Pahalgam preceded Abdullah's visit to Gulmarg, where he interacted warmly with tourists, demonstrating a hands-on approach to alleviating safety concerns and encouraging positive word-of-mouth about the region's hospitality and scenic allure.

The Chief Minister's personal engagement with visitors, as seen with a group from Gujarat and Mumbai, signals a commitment to transforming Kashmir into a bastion of peace and tourism resurgence. His interaction elicited enthusiastic responses, underscoring the impact of direct leadership in reviving regional tourism.

