Virat Kohli Strikes a New Deal: Invests in World Bowling League

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has ventured into the business of bowling by becoming a strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL), as announced on Wednesday.

The league has already generated buzz by launching its first franchise, Team OMG, spearheaded by baseball legend and three-time World Series Champion, Mookie Betts.

Kohli, who took to bowling at the age of 11, expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the sport's potential despite being underappreciated as a business. His successful run with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series fuels his excitement for this new partnership with the WBL.

