Left Menu

Virat Kohli Strikes a New Deal: Invests in World Bowling League

Virat Kohli, India's star cricketer, becomes a strategic investor in the World Bowling League. Prior experience with Team Blue Rising backs his excitement. The league's partnership with MLB star Mookie Betts' Team OMG marks a major move. Kohli's early love for bowling shapes his investment decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST
Virat Kohli Strikes a New Deal: Invests in World Bowling League
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has ventured into the business of bowling by becoming a strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL), as announced on Wednesday.

The league has already generated buzz by launching its first franchise, Team OMG, spearheaded by baseball legend and three-time World Series Champion, Mookie Betts.

Kohli, who took to bowling at the age of 11, expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the sport's potential despite being underappreciated as a business. His successful run with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series fuels his excitement for this new partnership with the WBL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025