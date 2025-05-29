Ngugi wa Thiong'o: The Enduring Voice of Kenyan Literature

Renowned Kenyan novelist and playwright Ngugi wa Thiong'o has passed at 87, the nation's president announced. Ngugi's influential works vehemently critiqued post-independence leaders, leading to his imprisonment and exile for over two decades.

Having witnessed the Mau Mau uprising, Ngugi targeted colonial and elite injustices in his writings. His play 'Ngaahika Ndeenda' brought about his arrest and theatre's demolition by authorities. Fleeing from threats, he later joined the University of California-Irvine's faculty.

Returning to Kenya in 2004 after Moi's tenure, Ngugi's legacy continues to mold thoughts on independence and justice. His impactful literary contributions include 'Weep Not Child' and 'Devil on the Cross', with a shift to writing in Gikuyu, his native language, post-exile.

