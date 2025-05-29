Ngugi wa Thiong'o: The Enduring Voice of Kenyan Literature
Esteemed Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o has passed away at 87. Known for critiquing post-independence leadership, Thiong'o's work led to his imprisonment and exile. His writings challenged colonial and elite injustices, making him a pivotal figure in Kenyan literature. He returned from exile in 2004, continuing to impact societal discourse.
Renowned Kenyan novelist and playwright Ngugi wa Thiong'o has passed at 87, the nation's president announced. Ngugi's influential works vehemently critiqued post-independence leaders, leading to his imprisonment and exile for over two decades.
Having witnessed the Mau Mau uprising, Ngugi targeted colonial and elite injustices in his writings. His play 'Ngaahika Ndeenda' brought about his arrest and theatre's demolition by authorities. Fleeing from threats, he later joined the University of California-Irvine's faculty.
Returning to Kenya in 2004 after Moi's tenure, Ngugi's legacy continues to mold thoughts on independence and justice. His impactful literary contributions include 'Weep Not Child' and 'Devil on the Cross', with a shift to writing in Gikuyu, his native language, post-exile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Expands Global SMR Training Efforts, Launches First SMR School in Kenya
Roma Liberov: The Exiled Filmmaker's Cultural Odyssey
Kenya’s Aviation Industry Delivers Strong Economic Lift and Job Creation
Kenya’s Digital Leap in Radiation Monitoring Earns Praise from IAEA Review Team
Exile, Art, and Resistance: Roma Liberov's Battle from Abroad