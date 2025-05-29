Nagasaki Bobtail Cats: A Cultural Treasure with a Twist in the Tail

Nagasaki, Japan, is renowned for its bobtail cats, creatures with distinctive tails considered harbingers of fortune. Known locally as 'omagari neko' or 'kagi neko', these felines have a community of devotees and even a Shinto shrine dedicated to them. The cats' unique tails come in various forms, such as hook-shaped tips, curves, or buns, according to Kazuya Hideshima of the Omagari Neko Shrine.

Historical data reveals that bobtails make up nearly 80% of the feline population in Nagasaki, which is double the prevalence found elsewhere in the country. These cats are presumed to have sailed from China with Buddhist monks in the 6th century, tasked with guarding sacred texts from rats. During Japan's self-isolation from the 17th to 19th centuries, they played a critical role in protecting cargoes from the Dutch East Indies, as noted by Nagasaki's cultural authorities.

Soshin Yamamoto, a veterinarian, attributes the high concentration of bobtails in Nagasaki to genetic mutations propagated in the isolated environment of that period. He notes that these cats thrive when close to humans, unlike their wild counterparts. Locals like Natsuno Kani believe the bobtail cats can boost tourism. Visitors like Abigail Tarraso and Cindy Bi are already drawn to this cultural curiosity.