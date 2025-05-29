Left Menu

Chief Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Hope in Remote Village

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a historic visit to Sharchi village, emphasizing development and local engagement. He announced funding for women's self-help groups, assured infrastructure upgrades, and listened to resident concerns, symbolizing a promising step towards rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant outreach effort, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Sharchi village in the Kullu district's Banjar constituency. Part of the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program, his visit underscores the state's commitment to development and addressing local grievances.

Sukhu stayed overnight at the home of retired Subedar Anoop Ram, signaling a deep connection with the villagers. During his stay, he pledged road improvements and drainage initiatives and even announced financial support for women's self-help groups, committing to resolutely address local issues.

As the visit marked a first by any chief minister to this remote area, it raised hopes among residents for accelerated development. Sukhu's efforts, complemented by similar visits from his cabinet, highlight a focused strategy to uplift rural parts of the state, blending governance with grassroots engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

