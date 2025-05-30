Left Menu

Russell Brand Faces Court: Denies All Charges

Russell Brand, a British actor and comedian, pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women. Despite earlier denials, Brand faces five criminal charges spanning incidents from 1999 to 2005. He is due for trial in June 2026.

Updated: 30-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:29 IST
Russell Brand, a prominent British actor and comedian, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in a London court on Friday. The allegations involve four women over two decades ago.

Brand, aged 49, denied the five charges brought against him, including two counts of rape and other sexual offenses dating from 1999 to 2005. He is set to stand trial in June 2026.

Brand maintains his innocence, insisting previous claims were false and emphasizing his past as a sex addict but not a rapist. Investigations continue following further allegations reported in September 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

