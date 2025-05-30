Celebrating the Legacy of Raj Khosla: Master of Crime-Suspense in Hindi Cinema

Renowned as a maestro of crime-suspense in Hindi cinema, Raj Khosla marked his centenary with a commemorative retrospective in Mumbai. Khosla, who began his cinematic journey assisting Guru Dutt, stands out for films like 'CID' and 'Woh Kaun Thi?', blending art with a commercial ethos.

Despite aspirations for a singing career, Khosla's path veered towards directing after working with Dev Anand and Guru Dutt. His deft direction and incorporation of memorable music numbers continue to influence Bollywood soundscapes.

Celebrating his 100th birth anniversary, the film retrospective recognizes Raj Khosla's nuanced filmography, underscoring his role in shaping Hindi cinema's narrative and musical legacy.

