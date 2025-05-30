Yogandhra-2025: Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Global Yoga Drive
The Andhra Pradesh government launches the 'Yogandhra-2025' campaign, a month-long effort to promote yoga, culminating with PM Modi attending International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21. The initiative aims to globalize yoga, fostering daily health rituals across diverse locations and communities within the state.
The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for 'Yogandhra-2025', a month-long yoga campaign beginning May 21, leading up to International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, highlighting the state's dedication to promoting yoga globally.
An official statement stressed that PM Modi's presence underscores alignment with India's wellness vision, aiming for widespread yoga adoption through the ambitious campaign. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged inclusive participation, ensuring yoga becomes a routine health practice with diverse programs available in schools, workplaces, and communities.
The campaign will feature themed days focusing on topics like fitness, mindfulness, and women's health. Andhra Pradesh aims to attract crowds with mass yoga sessions, cultural displays, and awareness initiatives in various venues, including scenic locations like Araku, Srisailam, and Rushikonda, as well as cities, villages, and popular tourist spots, thus cementing its identity as a yoga-centric destination.
