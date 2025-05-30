Javed Akhtar Laments Lost Reconciliation Opportunity Between India and Pakistan

On Friday, renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar expressed doubt about the near-future improvement in relations between India and Pakistan. Akhtar compared the current situation to South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, lamenting that a similar process post-Partition was a missed opportunity.

Akhtar emphasized the trauma faced by both sides after Partition, stating that early efforts to unite refugees could have fostered understanding. He acknowledged the complexities of geopolitical tensions, worsened by vested interests in Pakistan, hindering peace initiatives.

Despite strained ties following incidents like the Pahalgam attack, Akhtar praised India's diplomatic and cultural attempts for peace, contrasting them with the actions of Pakistan's political and military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)