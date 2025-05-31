Doon University Pioneers with New Centre for Hindu Studies

Doon University is set to establish a new Centre for Hindu Studies, with the department launching in the 2025-26 academic session. The initiative has been met with enthusiasm from both students and educators, who see it as an avenue for systematically understanding traditional texts like the Bhagavad Gita.

Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal is optimistic about the program's multidisciplinary approach, intended to cover Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, and Indian philosophy. A four-member expert committee is crafting the curriculum, aiming to cater to a global audience by offering a comprehensive study of India's rich cultural heritage.

The MA in Hindu Studies will begin with 20 seats, and the university will hold entrance exams on June 22. This effort not only signifies a historic academic expansion but also aligns with similar programs in Europe, emphasizing the subject's international relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)