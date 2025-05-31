Left Menu

Doon University Pioneers with New Centre for Hindu Studies

Doon University is launching a Centre for Hindu Studies in the 2025-26 session, garnering positive reactions from students and academicians. The curriculum, aimed at offering a multidisciplinary approach to Indian philosophy and cultural heritage, aims to deepen understanding of Hindu studies both nationally and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:07 IST
Doon University Pioneers with New Centre for Hindu Studies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Doon University is set to establish a new Centre for Hindu Studies, with the department launching in the 2025-26 academic session. The initiative has been met with enthusiasm from both students and educators, who see it as an avenue for systematically understanding traditional texts like the Bhagavad Gita.

Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal is optimistic about the program's multidisciplinary approach, intended to cover Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, and Indian philosophy. A four-member expert committee is crafting the curriculum, aiming to cater to a global audience by offering a comprehensive study of India's rich cultural heritage.

The MA in Hindu Studies will begin with 20 seats, and the university will hold entrance exams on June 22. This effort not only signifies a historic academic expansion but also aligns with similar programs in Europe, emphasizing the subject's international relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025