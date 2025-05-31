Left Menu

Opulent Coronation Awaits: Miss World Pageant's Grand Finale

The Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant promises an evening of glamour at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. With 108 international contestants and performances by Bollywood icons, the event culminates a month of cultural and philanthropic activities. Distinguished judges, including Sonu Sood, will select the new Miss World.

The highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is set to bedazzle audiences at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on Saturday evening. This event marks the end of a vibrant series of cultural and purpose-driven activities across Telangana.

Vying for the Miss World crown are 108 contestants from across the globe, promising a spectacular celebration of beauty, unity, and purpose. Hosting the grand affair are Stephanie del Valle, Miss World 2016, and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Adding a touch of Bollywood glamour, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter will deliver captivating performances.

The panel of judges, presided over by Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, includes actor Sonu Sood, who will receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award, philanthropist Sudha Reddy, and Caryna Turrell, a public health physician. The evening promises to be a blend of cultural elegance and international unity, concluding with the crowning of the new Miss World by current titleholder Krystyna Pyszková.

