Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Faces Ban in Karnataka Amid Controversy

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, 'Thug Life', is embroiled in controversy in Karnataka after the actor's recent comments about the Kannada language. His remarks, which suggested that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil', have incited anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). In response, the KFCC has banned the movie's release in Karnataka pending a public apology from Haasan.

Speaking about the issue to ANI, KFCC President M. Narasimhalu expressed the sentiments of locals, stating that people are unhappy with Haasan's comments. He warned that unless Haasan apologizes before the movie's scheduled release, it will not be screened in Karnataka. Several protests, led by groups such as the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have further intensified the situation.

In defense of his comments, Haasan has asserted his belief in democracy and law, refusing to apologize unless proven wrong. Standing firm in Chennai, he declared his genuine affection for Karnataka and emphasized that his statements were not meant to offend. Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life' features Haasan alongside stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR.

