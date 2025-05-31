Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Faces Ban in Karnataka Amid Controversy

Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' is under fire in Karnataka following his remarks linking Kannada with Tamil, triggering protests and a ban threat unless he apologizes. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the movement, demanding a public retraction from Haasan before the movie's release on October 5.

KFCC president M. Narasimhalu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, 'Thug Life', is embroiled in controversy in Karnataka after the actor's recent comments about the Kannada language. His remarks, which suggested that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil', have incited anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). In response, the KFCC has banned the movie's release in Karnataka pending a public apology from Haasan.

Speaking about the issue to ANI, KFCC President M. Narasimhalu expressed the sentiments of locals, stating that people are unhappy with Haasan's comments. He warned that unless Haasan apologizes before the movie's scheduled release, it will not be screened in Karnataka. Several protests, led by groups such as the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have further intensified the situation.

In defense of his comments, Haasan has asserted his belief in democracy and law, refusing to apologize unless proven wrong. Standing firm in Chennai, he declared his genuine affection for Karnataka and emphasized that his statements were not meant to offend. Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life' features Haasan alongside stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

