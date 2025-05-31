Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Tribal Elder's Fatal Elephant Attack

A 70-year-old tribal man named Mallan succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cheerakkadavu. The incident occurred while he was grazing cattle in the forest. He was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a larger facility in Thrissur, where he passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:44 IST
A 70-year-old tribal man, Mallan, lost his life on Saturday after succumbing to injuries inflicted by a wild elephant attack in Cheerakkadavu. Police confirmed that Mallan faced the tragic encounter while tending to his cattle in the forest.

The incident unfolded Friday, prompting immediate medical attention. Mallan was initially hospitalized locally before being transferred to the government medical college in Thrissur, where he sadly passed away.

Local police have highlighted the long-standing issue of wild elephants posing danger to residents in Cheerakkadavu, a concern that continues to trouble the community.

