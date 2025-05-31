Issa Rae Takes the Lead in 'Good People, Bad Things'

Renowned Hollywood actor Issa Rae, famously known for her role in ''Insecure'', is stepping into the spotlight once again in the new MRC comedy thriller ''Good People, Bad Things''.

According to an exclusive from Deadline, the film, penned and directed by Ninian Doff, follows Rae's character as she becomes entangled in an eerie scenario within a vast parking garage.

Produced by Rae and Montrel McKay for Hoorae, along with Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox of Present Company Inc., this film marks their third project with MRC, following successful collaborations in ''American Fiction'' and ''The Lovebirds''.