Nandini Gupta and a New Chapter at Miss World

India gears up with high hopes for Nandini Gupta as she prepares to compete among 18 finalists in the 72nd Miss World contest held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. Gupta, aiming to be the seventh Indian to win the crown, first drawn to pageantry after watching 'Devdas', is poised on the global stage.

Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri, a seasoned beauty queen and third runner-up in Miss Universe 2024, is a formidable opponent and boasts strong credentials. As the contest unfolds, several new BWAP projects shine, highlighting vital causes around the world, including projects from Uganda, Indonesia, and Wales.

In this international spectacle, contenders from diverse backgrounds, including engineers and advocates for social issues, showcase a mix of beauty and purpose, underlining the Miss World pageant's evolving role in championing societal change.

