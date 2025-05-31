Left Menu

Nandini Gupta and a New Chapter at Miss World

Nandini Gupta is one of the 18 finalists set to compete in the 72nd Miss World contest in Hyderabad. If she wins, she will become the seventh Indian to take the crown. Gupta was inspired to enter pageantry after watching the film 'Devdas' featuring Aishwarya Rai. Other contenders, including Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri and T&T’s Anna-Lise Nanton, pose serious competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India gears up with high hopes for Nandini Gupta as she prepares to compete among 18 finalists in the 72nd Miss World contest held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. Gupta, aiming to be the seventh Indian to win the crown, first drawn to pageantry after watching 'Devdas', is poised on the global stage.

Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri, a seasoned beauty queen and third runner-up in Miss Universe 2024, is a formidable opponent and boasts strong credentials. As the contest unfolds, several new BWAP projects shine, highlighting vital causes around the world, including projects from Uganda, Indonesia, and Wales.

In this international spectacle, contenders from diverse backgrounds, including engineers and advocates for social issues, showcase a mix of beauty and purpose, underlining the Miss World pageant's evolving role in championing societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

