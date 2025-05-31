Over One Crore Yoga Fans Join Yogandhra for International Yoga Day
The 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra Pradesh has attracted over one crore yoga enthusiasts in anticipation of International Yoga Day on June 21. The initiative, led by the TDP government, aims for two crore registrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations in Visakhapatnam.
- Country:
- India
The 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra Pradesh has gained significant traction with over one crore yoga enthusiasts registering ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, as confirmed by the state's Health Department on Saturday.
The TDP-led NDA administration is spearheading efforts to raise awareness about yoga, starting May 29, across the state as part of the month-long initiative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to join the yoga day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, underlining the national importance of this event.
The 'Yogandhra' programme has seen an impressive turnout, with 1.13 crore registrations reported by Friday night, slightly over the halfway mark of the government's two crore target for the month-long drive.
In preparation for the International Day of Yoga, large-scale yoga awareness programmes are underway throughout the state, focusing on mass participation from RK Beach, Visakhapatnam to Bheemili Beach.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
High Court Cracks Down on Fake Marriage Registrations in Uttar Pradesh
Vande Bharat trains now operational on 70 routes across the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
If Centre and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Aayog Governing Council meet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Indore Metro train, Satna and Datia airports at Bhopal event.