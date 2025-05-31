Celebrating Raj Khosla: An Underrated Maestro of Hindi Cinema

Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt pays tribute to his mentor, the late Raj Khosla, on his birth centenary. Despite his pivotal contributions to Hindi cinema, Khosla remains an undervalued figure among the industry greats.

Khosla's films, known for their storytelling and musical excellence, include classics like 'C.I.D.', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'. Bhatt credits Khosla's emphasis on music as a key influence on his own work. Bhatt calls for a renewed appreciation of Khosla's diverse cinematic legacy.

To commemorate Khosla's centennial, the Film Heritage Foundation has organized a retrospective at Mumbai's Regal Cinema, showcasing three of his iconic films. Bhatt emphasizes the importance of remembering the cinematic giants upon whose shoulders the current film industry stands.

