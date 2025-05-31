Operation Sindoor: India's New Stance Against Terrorism

In a decisive move against terrorism, India's Operation Sindoor has set a new bar, demonstrating a firm intolerance for terror activities. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the success of the operation during an event at the Shangri-La Dialogue, emphasizing the strategic importance and lessons for adversaries.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted and destroyed terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. The military actions, carried out with precision and technological sophistication, brought India and Pakistan to the brink of conflict, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Gen Chauhan stressed the innovation in military technology, highlighting advancements in unmanned systems and quantum technologies reshaping warfare dynamics. He reiterated India's commitment to global peace and strategic stability, urging for mutual understanding in regional conflicts without the need for formal declarations of war.

