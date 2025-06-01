Malabar Gold & Diamonds Plans Stock Market Debut Amid Expansion

Kerala's renowned jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is gearing up for a significant leap into the stock market arena, with a targeted listing in the 2027-28 fiscal year, as disclosed by its founder and chairman, M P Ahmmad.

Despite the current challenge of escalating gold prices, the company is ambitiously aiming for a 20% revenue surge this year from its recorded Rs 62,000 crore in 2024-25. An integral part of this growth strategy includes opening 60 new stores across India and 30 international outlets.

Ahmmad confirmed ongoing legal efforts to prepare for the stock market debut, including the consolidation of subsidiaries and LLPs. Managing Director O Asher noted that innovative product design and diverse carat offerings are key strategies to retain customers amid price hikes.

