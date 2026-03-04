Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict and Safe-Haven Demand

Gold prices increased over 1% as Middle East tensions destabilized markets, bolstering safe-haven investments. The metal rebounded from a previous decline, countering a strong dollar and inflation concerns. Oil and gas prices also rose due to the geopolitical crisis, complicating future monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:46 IST
Gold Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict and Safe-Haven Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices surged over 1% on Wednesday in response to escalating Middle East tensions, rebounding from a more than one-week low as investors sought safe-haven assets. Spot gold increased by 1.5% to $5,164.42 per ounce by 0701 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose by 1% to $5,174.30.

This rebound comes after bullion prices fell over 4% on Tuesday to their lowest point since February 20, affected by a strong dollar and diminishing chances of a rate cut amid escalating inflation concerns. Despite recent setbacks, gold has shown resilience as geopolitical uncertainties and economic policy unpredictability persist, according to Tastylive's Ilya Spivak.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices have dramatically increased due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted energy supplies in the region. Tehran's actions have led to the closure of the Gulf route, heightening inflation worries and complicating monetary easing strategies, as noted by OCBC strategist Christopher Wong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026