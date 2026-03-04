Gold Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Dollar Lull
Gold rebounded 2% following a week-low, driven by a weakening dollar and Middle East tensions. Spot gold rose to $5,175.39 per ounce, while silver and other metals saw gains. The dollar's fall and geopolitical instability increased safe-haven demand for gold, amid fears of an oil shock affecting inflation and interest rates.
Gold prices experienced a remarkable rebound of 2% on Wednesday, climbing from a previously recorded one-week low. This resurgence is attributed to a temporary lull in the U.S. dollar's strength and escalating hostilities in the Middle East, which have renewed the safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal.
The price of spot gold increased by 1.8% to reach $5,175.39 per ounce by 0925 GMT. In tandem, U.S. gold futures for April delivery saw a 1.2% rise to reach $5,186.90. The dollar's slight decline by 0.1% has made gold priced in other currencies more accessible for buyers.
Market analyst Jamie Dutta noted that the current macroeconomic conditions, including a pause in the rise of the dollar and Treasury yields, support the demand for gold and silver's safe-haven characteristics. The geopolitical turbulence, alongside concerns over a potential oil shock due to the Middle East conflict, contributed to the boost in commodity prices.
