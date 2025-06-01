Left Menu

A Home Away from Home: Young Catholics Find Refuge at Princeton Chapel Amidst Secularism

Amid the predominantly secular environment of Ivy League Princeton University, young Catholics find a spiritual haven at the Princeton University Chapel. Attending daily Mass and singing Gregorian chants, they celebrate the recent election of Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pontiff, as a sign of hope and revival for Catholicism in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Princeton | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:46 IST
A Home Away from Home: Young Catholics Find Refuge at Princeton Chapel Amidst Secularism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

At Princeton University, a group of young Catholics gathers daily for noon Mass at the university's historic nondenominational chapel. Despite a secular Ivy League atmosphere, these students find solace singing Latin Gregorian chants and receiving Communion, a testimony to their steadfast faith.

The March election of US-born Pope Leo XIV brought electrifying news to the students during a Mass when alerts informed them of the white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel. For Logan Nelson and others, the election is a beacon of hope for a Catholic resurgence in America.

As Princeton's Catholic chaplain Rev. Zachary Swantek remarks, the campus's tight-knit and welcoming Catholic community, reinforced by the recent converts' enthusiasm, reflects the broader challenge and opportunity of practicing faith within an increasingly secular environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025