A Home Away from Home: Young Catholics Find Refuge at Princeton Chapel Amidst Secularism

At Princeton University, a group of young Catholics gathers daily for noon Mass at the university's historic nondenominational chapel. Despite a secular Ivy League atmosphere, these students find solace singing Latin Gregorian chants and receiving Communion, a testimony to their steadfast faith.

The March election of US-born Pope Leo XIV brought electrifying news to the students during a Mass when alerts informed them of the white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel. For Logan Nelson and others, the election is a beacon of hope for a Catholic resurgence in America.

As Princeton's Catholic chaplain Rev. Zachary Swantek remarks, the campus's tight-knit and welcoming Catholic community, reinforced by the recent converts' enthusiasm, reflects the broader challenge and opportunity of practicing faith within an increasingly secular environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)