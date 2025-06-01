Left Menu

Kushal Tanwar Triumphs: A Journey of Resilience on MTV Roadies Double Cross

Kushal Tanwar, an influencer known as Gullu, clinched victory in the 20th season of MTV Roadies Double Cross. Overcoming isolation and fierce competition, Tanwar's journey was marked by resilience and strategic alliances, ultimately winning in a season rife with drama and betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, emerged victorious in the 20th season of MTV Roadies Double Cross, a show characterized by intense competition and unexpected betrayals. Known for his resilience, Tanwar beat co-contestants Hartaj and Rishabh in a finale that tested their physical and mental limits.

The season, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, emphasized themes of betrayal and transformation, with Tanwar's journey standing out due to his solitary struggle and strategic gameplay. After an initial elimination, Tanwar made a remarkable comeback, switching teams to rejoin YouTuber judge Elvish Yadav for the gripping finale.

Singha praised the season as a thrilling mix of drama, redemption, and transformation, highlighting Tanwar's journey as emblematic of the show's spirit. The season featured notable personalities like Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula as gang leaders, and premiered on MTV India and JioHotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

