Nitin Gadkari Calls for Prioritizing Ahilyabai Holkar's Vision Over Statues
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the need to prioritize the vision of Ahilyabai Holkar over merely erecting her statues and renaming cities. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, he stressed that while statues honor historical figures, it's essential to propagate their ideas for societal transformation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the lack of efforts to transform society by prioritizing the thoughts of Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking in Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the sentimentality surrounding demands for statues and city renaming, emphasizing a rational approach instead.
Gadkari insisted that while he is not against erecting statues or changing city names, it's crucial to highlight the importance of Holkar's vision. Addressing an event marking her 300th birth anniversary, he questioned whether society listens to the thoughts behind the statues of great personalities.
He noted that Ahilyabai Holkar advocated for social and economic equality across castes, religions, and genders. Gadkari urged for leadership and contributions of historical figures to be introduced to a broader audience for tangible societal change, warning against reducing movements to demands for statues and name changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Inflammatory Remarks at Nagpur Event
India's decision to restrict select Bangladeshi exports is aimed at restoring equality and fairness in bilateral trade: Sources.
The Cost of Care: Childcare Deficits and Gender Inequality in Urban Honduras
Unmasking the Hawala Web: Nagpur's Rs 155 Crore Fraud Scandal
Nicole Kidman Leads Charge for Gender Equality in Cinema at Cannes