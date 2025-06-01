Nitin Gadkari Calls for Prioritizing Ahilyabai Holkar's Vision Over Statues

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the lack of efforts to transform society by prioritizing the thoughts of Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking in Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the sentimentality surrounding demands for statues and city renaming, emphasizing a rational approach instead.

Gadkari insisted that while he is not against erecting statues or changing city names, it's crucial to highlight the importance of Holkar's vision. Addressing an event marking her 300th birth anniversary, he questioned whether society listens to the thoughts behind the statues of great personalities.

He noted that Ahilyabai Holkar advocated for social and economic equality across castes, religions, and genders. Gadkari urged for leadership and contributions of historical figures to be introduced to a broader audience for tangible societal change, warning against reducing movements to demands for statues and name changes.

