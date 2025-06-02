Mahatma Gandhi's Timeless Message: Navigating Modern Terrorism

In the backdrop of a terror-stricken world, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted in London the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence, especially in light of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. Leading an all-party delegation, Prasad emphasized Gandhi's ideals during a diplomatic outreach program in Europe, following the deadly Pahalgam attack that resulted in the loss of 26 lives.

The visit commenced with floral tributes to icons Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, reflecting on the latter's crucial role in shaping India's democratic fabric through the Constitution. The Indian High Commission in London witnessed vibrant nationalistic fervor as the community gathered, honoring the nation's founding fathers and chanting praises of unity against terrorism.

The delegation, united beyond political lines, reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Further engagements are scheduled across European territories, including meetings with parliamentarians and diaspora groups, to foster awareness of Pakistan's continued terror affiliations, pivoting Gandhi's philosophy into a modern global discourse against violence and state-sponsored terrorism.