Pedaling Through History: Vatican Welcomes Giro d'Italia Cyclists

In an unprecedented event, Pope Leo XIV blessed 159 cyclists participating in the final stage of the Giro d'Italia as they embarked on an extraordinary ride through the Vatican gardens, located behind St. Peter's Basilica.

Race leader Simon Yates and other classification leaders shook hands with the pope, who received a replica pink jersey. The pope expressed gratitude towards the peloton, acknowledging their influence as role models for young people worldwide. In a notable aside, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana stayed back to greet Pope Leo personally.

This marked the first time the race's route ventured inside the Vatican walls, initially planned to honor Pope Francis in the 2025 Holy Year. However, after Pope Francis's passing, Pope Leo saw the event through in his memory. The race concluded in Rome, following an 89-mile course.