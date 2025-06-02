Left Menu

Kamal Haasan vs. KFCC: The 'Thug Life' Release Battle

Actor Kamal Haasan seeks Karnataka High Court's intervention to ensure the release of 'Thug Life' in the state. This follows KFCC's decision to boycott the film unless Haasan apologizes for his comment that Kannada evolved from Tamil. The film is slated for a June 5 release.

Actor Kamal Haasan has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for protection to facilitate the uninterrupted release of his film 'Thug Life' in the state. His legal action comes in the wake of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) announcement to block the film's screening unless Haasan publicly apologizes for his remark suggesting Kannada linguistically descended from Tamil.

The KFCC, representing various stakeholders within Karnataka's film industry, declared a boycott of 'Thug Life', which is set to premiere on June 5. This decision follows Haasan's controversial statement made at a promotional event in Chennai.

The tension underscores the ongoing linguistic and cultural sensitivities in the region, highlighting the potential impact on the film's regional release unless a resolution is achieved between Haasan and the KFCC.

