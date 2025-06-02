Left Menu

PhantomFX Secures Landmark VFX Contracts Fueling Global Expansion

Phantom Digital Effects has acquired high-value VFX contracts worth ₹72 Crores, potentially reaching ₹110 Crores in FY25-26, marking significant growth. The contracts spread across international markets enhance PhantomFX’s reputation for delivering premier visual effects solutions. The firm is expanding its talent and infrastructure to capitalize on rising industry demand.

Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:18 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX) has secured significant VFX contracts valued at ₹72 Crores, with prospects to increase to ₹110 Crores. These contracts, crossing international and domestic borders, solidify PhantomFX's prominent position in the visual effects industry.

The deals underscore PhantomFX's successful strategic expansions in the U.S. and China, bolstering their stature globally while maintaining a robust Indian presence. The company's strategic moves reflect a keen focus on acquiring novel business and expanding its capabilities through measured investments.

In response to escalating global demand, PhantomFX is intensifying efforts to scale up its talent pool and infrastructure, underlining its commitment to delivering top-tier VFX solutions worldwide. The company's steadfast growth strategy is further evidenced by its anticipated revenue boost in FY25-26, cementing its leadership in the VFX domain.

