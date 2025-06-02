Left Menu

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his birthday: We’ve journeyed through time together

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday wished his Thug Life helmer Mani Ratnam on his 69th birthday with a special message where he called the director a dreamer whose presence has been a source of strength for him.Haasan, who is working with Ratnam after their 1987 film Nayakan, said they both have been lifelong students of cinema.Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:42 IST
Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his birthday: We’ve journeyed through time together
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday wished his ''Thug Life'' helmer Mani Ratnam on his 69th birthday with a special message where he called the director ''a dreamer'' whose presence has been a source of strength for him.

Haasan, who is working with Ratnam after their 1987 film ''Nayakan'', said they both have been ''lifelong students of cinema''.

''Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From 'Nayakan' to 'Thug Life', we've journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others,'' Haasan shared on X.

May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan,'' the 70-year-old shared alongside a black and white picture with the director.

''Thug Life'', the gangster drama from Ratnam is co-written by Haasan. It is slated to release on June 5.

The film is jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025