Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his birthday: We’ve journeyed through time together

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday wished his ''Thug Life'' helmer Mani Ratnam on his 69th birthday with a special message where he called the director ''a dreamer'' whose presence has been a source of strength for him.

Haasan, who is working with Ratnam after their 1987 film ''Nayakan'', said they both have been ''lifelong students of cinema''.

''Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From 'Nayakan' to 'Thug Life', we've journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others,'' Haasan shared on X.

May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan,'' the 70-year-old shared alongside a black and white picture with the director.

''Thug Life'', the gangster drama from Ratnam is co-written by Haasan. It is slated to release on June 5.

The film is jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

