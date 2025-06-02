Left Menu

2-day cultural festival showcasing works of Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva held in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:19 IST
2-day cultural festival showcasing works of Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva held in Delhi
A two-day cultural festival showcasing the life and works of 12th-century saint-poet Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva was held in the national capital on June 1 and 2, a statement said.

Organised by the Institute for Promotion and Research on Odisha Culture and Heritage (IPROCH), the event focused on Jayadeva's devotional classic Geeta Govinda and his lasting impact on Indian spiritual and cultural traditions, it said.

The festival featured a series of performances, scholarly discussions, and artistic presentations.

Among the highlights was the Odissi dance drama Manini Radhika, choreographed and directed by Guru Sharon Lowen. Based on the Mana Bhanjana chapter of Geeta Govinda, the production showed Radha's emotional estrangement from Krishna and his attempts at reconciliation, it added.

The performance, set to a poetic retelling by Gopal Chandra Tripathy and translated by Nabajyoti Das, drew appreciation for its lyrical and aesthetic depth, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

