Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Drown in Maharashtra Farm Pond

A tragic incident unfolded in the Jalna district of Maharashtra as three children drowned in a farm pond, local police reported on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as siblings Deepali and Rohan Joshi, both aged 9, and their cousin Yash Joshi, aged 14. They had last set out on Monday morning to visit the Lord Mahadev temple but failed to return that evening.

The children's bodies were discovered floating in a pond near Warud village on Tuesday morning, leading authorities to believe that the trio had ventured into the water to swim. Police have filed a case of accidental death related to the incident.

