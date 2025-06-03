Left Menu

ABSU Leadership Reappointed Amid Cultural Commitment

Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary were reappointed as president and general secretary of the All Bodo Students' Union. During ABSU's delegate meeting, key issues discussed included the BTR Accord, Bodo language and culture, and socio-economic development. New appointments included Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary as vice presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:10 IST
ABSU Leadership Reappointed Amid Cultural Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary have been reappointed as the president and general secretary of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU). The announcement was made during an extended delegate meeting held at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.

In addition to reappointing Boro and Basumatary, the meeting saw Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary taking on the roles of vice presidents, while Dinesh Brahma will serve as the assistant general secretary.

ABSU delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to significant issues, including the implementation of the BTR Accord, as well as the promotion and preservation of Bodo language, literature, and culture. They emphasized the importance of the socio-economic development of the Bodo community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025