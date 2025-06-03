ABSU Leadership Reappointed Amid Cultural Commitment
Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary were reappointed as president and general secretary of the All Bodo Students' Union. During ABSU's delegate meeting, key issues discussed included the BTR Accord, Bodo language and culture, and socio-economic development. New appointments included Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary as vice presidents.
Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary have been reappointed as the president and general secretary of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU). The announcement was made during an extended delegate meeting held at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.
In addition to reappointing Boro and Basumatary, the meeting saw Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary taking on the roles of vice presidents, while Dinesh Brahma will serve as the assistant general secretary.
ABSU delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to significant issues, including the implementation of the BTR Accord, as well as the promotion and preservation of Bodo language, literature, and culture. They emphasized the importance of the socio-economic development of the Bodo community.
