Left Menu

Resilient Tourism: Jammu & Kashmir Poised for a Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Julia Simpson, President of the World Travel and Tourism Council, expresses confidence in the recovery of Jammu and Kashmir tourism following the Pahalgam attack. Despite challenges, the sector remains resilient, with efforts from local leaders and confidence that travelers will return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:25 IST
Resilient Tourism: Jammu & Kashmir Poised for a Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Julia Simpson, President of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), voiced optimism about the resilience of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector following the Pahalgam attack. Speaking in the UK, she praised the ongoing efforts to stabilize and revive tourism in the region.

In a presentation, Simpson shared projections for India's tourism sector up to 2035, emphasizing the sector's recovery post-Covid. She underscored the importance of balancing caution with optimism to ensure continued tourist arrivals.

The tourism sector, according to Simpson, is resilient despite geopolitical tensions. With support from local and national leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the tourism industry aims for a robust recovery, reinforced by a recent collaboration between WTTC and WTTCII.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025