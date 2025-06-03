Resilient Tourism: Jammu & Kashmir Poised for a Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Julia Simpson, President of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), voiced optimism about the resilience of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector following the Pahalgam attack. Speaking in the UK, she praised the ongoing efforts to stabilize and revive tourism in the region.

In a presentation, Simpson shared projections for India's tourism sector up to 2035, emphasizing the sector's recovery post-Covid. She underscored the importance of balancing caution with optimism to ensure continued tourist arrivals.

The tourism sector, according to Simpson, is resilient despite geopolitical tensions. With support from local and national leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the tourism industry aims for a robust recovery, reinforced by a recent collaboration between WTTC and WTTCII.

(With inputs from agencies.)