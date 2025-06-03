Tourism Resilience: Kashmir's Road to Revival Amidst Geopolitical Challenges

On Tuesday, Julia Simpson, the president of the UK-based World Travel and Tourism Council, addressed the current state and future prospects of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, acknowledging its resilience despite recent setbacks such as the Pahalgam attack. At a travel event, Simpson expressed optimism about the region's recovery, emphasizing the tourism sector's enduring strength and the ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to bolster traveler confidence and security.

Simpson highlighted the significant recovery made by India's tourism landscape since the Covid-19 pandemic, projecting a bright future despite this year's tragic events in Pahalgam. She noted that geopolitical tensions, such as the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, have not deterred travelers from seeking destinations in Europe and the Middle East, where security remains a concern.

As efforts to rebuild the tourism sector continue under the leadership of both Indian state and national authorities, tourism stakeholders, such as Jyotsna Suri of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, express belief in Kashmir's ability to bounce back. Cooperation between global and local tourism organizations promises to support sustainable growth and lasting recovery for this resilient industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)