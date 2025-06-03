Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Declines Honorary Doctorate from KSOU

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi urged the Karnataka State Open University to revoke the honorary doctorate awarded to him. He expressed that receiving the title increased his societal responsibilities and requires more time to fulfill them alongside his ongoing social service initiatives.

Updated: 03-06-2025 19:19 IST
Karnataka's Public Works Minister, Satish Jarkiholi, has requested the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to withdraw the honorary doctorate it awarded him in March.

In a letter addressed to KSOU's Vice Chancellor, which has made its rounds in the media, Jarkiholi mentioned that accepting the honorary doctorate would increase his societal responsibilities. He stated he would require additional time to meet the expectations associated with the honor.

Jarkiholi highlighted that although he has several plans to improve the success of his social service programs, implementing these ideas is a significant responsibility. He remarked, "This will require more time." The KSOU had conferred the Honorary Doctorate D Litt on March 27.

