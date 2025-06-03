Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gurdwara: AC Explosion Claims One Life, Injures Thirteen

An air conditioner explosion at a gurdwara near the Sutlej river led to the death of Kashmir Kaur and left 13 others injured. The blast occurred during a religious gathering, causing chaos as attendees sought safety. Injured individuals included several women; one critically hurt person was sent to Chandigarh for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rupnagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gurdwara: AC Explosion Claims One Life, Injures Thirteen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a gurdwara on the banks of the Sutlej river when an air conditioner's compressor exploded during a religious meeting, officials reported. The blast resulted in the death of Kashmir Kaur and injuries to 13 others.

The unexpected explosion triggered panic among attendees as they sought shelter. Most of those injured, predominantly women, had been sitting close to the AC unit. Some injuries also resulted from the ensuing chaos, authorities mentioned.

Following the explosion, a critically injured victim was transferred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, while other injured individuals received treatment at nearby hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025