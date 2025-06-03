Tragedy Strikes Gurdwara: AC Explosion Claims One Life, Injures Thirteen

A tragic incident unfolded at a gurdwara on the banks of the Sutlej river when an air conditioner's compressor exploded during a religious meeting, officials reported. The blast resulted in the death of Kashmir Kaur and injuries to 13 others.

The unexpected explosion triggered panic among attendees as they sought shelter. Most of those injured, predominantly women, had been sitting close to the AC unit. Some injuries also resulted from the ensuing chaos, authorities mentioned.

Following the explosion, a critically injured victim was transferred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, while other injured individuals received treatment at nearby hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)