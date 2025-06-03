Pedal Power: Suresh Jariwala's Lifelong Love Affair with Cycling

In the bustling city of Surat, 70-year-old businessman Suresh Jariwala's enthusiasm for cycling remains unwavering despite the convenience of automobiles. For nearly four decades, Jariwala has committed to pedaling 30 kilometers daily, a routine that sustains his passion for cycling.

Jariwala began his cycling journey in 1972, using a bicycle to commute between his home and a chemical factory in Surat, later continuing even after the factory's relocation to Ankleshwar. His daily schedule involves an 8 km ride to Keval Chowk for morning exercises, then a bicycle-train-bicycle commute to Ankleshwar.

This dedication extends beyond daily routine; Jariwala cycles 300 km to Shirdi annually with fellow cycling enthusiasts. Despite owning cars, he reserves them for family trips, emphasizing cycling for fitness and environmental benefits. Jariwala intends to continue this practice as long as his health permits.

