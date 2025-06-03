Pedal Power: Suresh Jariwala's Lifelong Love Affair with Cycling
Suresh Jariwala, a 70-year-old businessman from Surat, continues his love for cycling despite owning cars. For nearly four decades, Jariwala pedals 30 kilometers daily, maintaining a routine that keeps him fit and environmentally conscious. His dedication extends to cycling 300 km to Shirdi annually.
- Country:
- India
In the bustling city of Surat, 70-year-old businessman Suresh Jariwala's enthusiasm for cycling remains unwavering despite the convenience of automobiles. For nearly four decades, Jariwala has committed to pedaling 30 kilometers daily, a routine that sustains his passion for cycling.
Jariwala began his cycling journey in 1972, using a bicycle to commute between his home and a chemical factory in Surat, later continuing even after the factory's relocation to Ankleshwar. His daily schedule involves an 8 km ride to Keval Chowk for morning exercises, then a bicycle-train-bicycle commute to Ankleshwar.
This dedication extends beyond daily routine; Jariwala cycles 300 km to Shirdi annually with fellow cycling enthusiasts. Despite owning cars, he reserves them for family trips, emphasizing cycling for fitness and environmental benefits. Jariwala intends to continue this practice as long as his health permits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cycling
- daily routine
- family trips
- fitness
- environment
- cars
- Atlas bicycle
- Surat
- Ankleshwar
- Shirdi
ALSO READ
Sindh March: A Unified Call for Justice and Environmental Protection
Supreme Court Condemns Modi Government's Environmental Policies
Finance Commission to Address Uttarakhand's Economic and Environmental Needs
India's Alarming Forest Decline: A Growing Environmental Concern
Environmental Showdown: EPA Chief Clashes with Senators Over Budget Cuts