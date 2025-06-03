Left Menu

India and Norway Chart Course for Maritime Heritage Collaboration

India's Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon inaugurated the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping in Oslo, focusing on cultural and technological collaboration. The Crown Prince showed interest in India's economic growth and announced a visit to India with a business delegation later this year.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon have emphasized the strategic importance of collaboration in cultural, technological, and academic fields. They inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, aiming to strengthen ties for the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat.

During the event, the Crown Prince expressed admiration for India's recent economic strides, highlighting the potential for increased collaboration between the two nations. His interest signals Norway's commitment to fostering deeper bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime sector.

Further strengthening this alliance, the Crown Prince will visit India later this year, leading a business delegation to explore new opportunities. Union Minister Sonowal also paid homage to 86 Indian sailors at the Minnehallen Memorial in Stavern, honoring their sacrifices during World War II.

