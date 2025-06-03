JNU Embraces Cultural Modernity with 'Kulguru' Shift
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has replaced 'Kulpati' with 'Kulguru' in academic titles, promoting cultural significance and gender neutrality. This change aligns with similar adaptations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Student leaders urge further action, including reintroduction of gender-neutral facilities and policies.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has made a significant cultural shift by replacing the term 'Kulpati' with 'Kulguru' for its vice chancellor in all degree certificates and academic records. This decision was taken in an Executive Council meeting held in April.
The move aims to offer a more inclusive and culturally resonant alternative to traditional academic titles, aligning JNU with reforms already adopted by the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments. Rajasthan amended its terms in February 2025, and Madhya Pradesh implemented similar changes in July 2024.
JNU Student Union President, Nitish Kumar, calls for further steps towards gender equality on campus. He emphasized the need for gender-neutral washrooms and hostels, reinstatement of JNUEE for PhD admissions, and the revival of deprivation points, urging the university to pursue comprehensive gender justice beyond symbolic changes.
