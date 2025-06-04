Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Conflict in Karnataka Over Language Remark

The Karnataka High Court criticized actor-politician Kamal Haasan for not apologizing for his statement about the Kannada language's origins. Amid protests and boycotts, the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' was postponed in Karnataka. The court emphasized the importance of linguistic identity and called for Haasan to resolve the issue with an apology.

Updated: 04-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:18 IST
The Karnataka High Court took a firm stance against Kamal Haasan, criticizing the actor-politician for his unwillingness to apologize for his remarks that suggested Kannada language originated from Tamil.

As protests ensued, the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' was postponed in Karnataka, with producers delaying the launch from June 5 to June 10 due to the ongoing turmoil.

The court underscored the cultural significance of language and pressured Haasan to issue a public apology, citing historical precedents and noting the unrest caused in the state by his comments.

