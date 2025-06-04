Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Conflict in Karnataka Over Language Remark

The Karnataka High Court took a firm stance against Kamal Haasan, criticizing the actor-politician for his unwillingness to apologize for his remarks that suggested Kannada language originated from Tamil.

As protests ensued, the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' was postponed in Karnataka, with producers delaying the launch from June 5 to June 10 due to the ongoing turmoil.

The court underscored the cultural significance of language and pressured Haasan to issue a public apology, citing historical precedents and noting the unrest caused in the state by his comments.

