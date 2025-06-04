Mount Etna's Fiery Show: A Tale of Smoke, Ash, and Pyroclastic Power

Mount Etna, the towering volcano in eastern Sicily, once more captured global attention with its sensational eruption, casting smoke and ash high into the sky.

The highlight of Monday's eruption was a pyroclastic flow emanating from the southwestern crater, unseen from afar yet drawing significant scientific interest.

Europe's most active volcano has been active recently, marking its 14th episode since mid-March, as confirmed by Marco Viccaro of Italy's national volcanology association. While aviation warnings were issued, the Catania airport managed to stay open.