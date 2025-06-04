Left Menu

Viral Prankster's Arrest Sparks Controversy in New York Suburbs

Kyle Vazquez, a social media influencer, was arrested for filming pranks without consent and causing public disturbances in New York suburbs. Charged with eight counts, Vazquez pleaded not guilty. His viral videos, featuring disruptive antics, gained over 100,000 followers on TikTok, raising discussions on prank culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:09 IST
Kyle Vazquez, known for his viral prank videos, was arrested in the suburban area of New York City. The 21-year-old, described by police as a 'social media prankster,' faces eight charges, including unauthorized filming and criminal tampering, related to his disruptive antics posted on his TikTok account.

Authorities detailed several incidents, including Vazquez dumping eggs on his head outside Ralph's Italian Ices in Centereach and pouring beans over himself in a local Chinese restaurant. In May, he reportedly caused disturbances by filming residents without consent after requesting bathroom access at their homes.

Vazquez's actions have ignited debates over social media prank culture, particularly on platforms like TikTok where his account boasts over 100,000 followers. The Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, representing him, has yet to comment on the case, as Vazquez awaits his next court appearance.

