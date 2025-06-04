Left Menu

From Fan to Filmmaker: RS Prasanna's Journey with Aamir Khan in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Director RS Prasanna's forthcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is inspired by his admiration for Aamir Khan, who plays a pivotal role. The movie, a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par', includes a mix of established actors and new talents. Prasanna emphasizes a supportive filmmaking environment for all participants.

Director RS Prasanna, renowned for his work in both Tamil and Hindi cinema, returns with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. This upcoming film is a creative homage to his inspiration, Aamir Khan, with whom he first connected during a 2007 award ceremony.

Prasanna's movie, which continues the legacy of 'Taare Zameen Par', features an ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh and ten specially-abled newcomers. The director emphasizes the importance of nurturing an accommodating and educational set environment.

The project not only marks Aamir Khan's return post-'Laal Singh Chaddha' but also underscores his commitment to a compelling script and passionate direction. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is poised for release on June 20, promising a blend of entertainment and impactful storytelling.

