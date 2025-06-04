Left Menu

Eid Shopping Dull in Kashmir Amid Terror Attack's Shadow

Eid-ul-Azha shopping in Kashmir remains slow due to the lingering fear of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, leaving both sacrificial animal sales and general retail activity sluggish. Traders attribute low sales to people's hesitance in spending amidst ongoing regional tensions and a shaky economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:45 IST
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has cast a long shadow over Eid-ul-Azha shopping in Kashmir, notably in Srinagar. Many attribute the sluggish sales of sacrificial animals to this incident, which resulted in 26 casualties on April 22. Fear persists as economic activities dwindle.

The attack, believed to have cross-border ties, prompted a strong military response from India, targeting multiple terror hideouts in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The heightened tensions have seen citizens opting to conserve cash, affecting local businesses.

Traders from across Jammu and Kashmir have gathered in Srinagar hoping for a trade boost, but they've been met with disappointment. A makeshift livestock market saw only modest sales as customers were scarce. Non-local breeds of sheep have flooded the markets, but even reduced prices have failed to revive trading.

