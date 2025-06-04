Eid Shopping Dull in Kashmir Amid Terror Attack's Shadow

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has cast a long shadow over Eid-ul-Azha shopping in Kashmir, notably in Srinagar. Many attribute the sluggish sales of sacrificial animals to this incident, which resulted in 26 casualties on April 22. Fear persists as economic activities dwindle.

The attack, believed to have cross-border ties, prompted a strong military response from India, targeting multiple terror hideouts in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The heightened tensions have seen citizens opting to conserve cash, affecting local businesses.

Traders from across Jammu and Kashmir have gathered in Srinagar hoping for a trade boost, but they've been met with disappointment. A makeshift livestock market saw only modest sales as customers were scarce. Non-local breeds of sheep have flooded the markets, but even reduced prices have failed to revive trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)