Tragedy Strikes Again: Stampedes Claim Lives Across India

In an unfortunate twist of events, the RCB parade celebrating their maiden IPL victory took a tragic turn, resulting in a stampede that left at least 11 people dead and many others injured near Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

This incident adds to a grim list of tragedies this year where over 50 people lost their lives to stampedes at various events, including temple festivals and crowded venues. Notably, on February 15, 2025, a stampede on platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, mostly pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Such events highlight a persistent issue across India, with other significant tragedies including the 30 lives lost during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025, and previous incidents that claimed hundreds of lives over the years, pointing to a need for improved public safety measures at large gatherings.