Tragedy Strikes During IPL Celebration in Bengaluru

A stampede at an IPL victory celebration near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru led to the tragic deaths of 11 individuals, with several more injured. The event attracted a large crowd, celebrating the first-ever IPL victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating he was 'deeply saddened' by the loss of lives. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the affected families through a post on social media platform 'X'.

The TDP leader also offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured during the incident, highlighting the gravity of the situation faced by both the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)