Tragedy Strikes at Bengaluru Stadium: Stampede Claims Lives

Senior TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee has expressed profound sorrow over the deadly stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 11 people, while more than 30 others sustained injuries.

The stampede unfolded as thousands of cricket fans scrambled to enter the stadium, eager to attend a special ceremony organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy. The event was held to honor the Royal Challengers Bangalore players for their maiden IPL title.

In a heartfelt message on X, Banerjee conveyed his shock and grief, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing strength and a swift recovery to the injured. He called for peace and comfort for those affected by this devastating event.

