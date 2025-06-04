Tragedy Mars RCB's IPL Celebration: Stampede in Bengaluru Claims Lives

Tragedy cast a shadow over Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, as 11 individuals lost their lives in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cricketer Virat Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, expressed her sorrow through social media, sharing RCB's official statement. The statement conveyed, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families."

In response to the tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference, confirming 11 fatalities and 33 injuries. The government announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and announced free medical treatment for the injured.